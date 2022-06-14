Amber Heard Stands by Her Allegations Against Johnny Depp Amid Trial Outcome

✖

Amber Heard stands by the allegations of abuse she leveled against ex-husband Johnny Depp even after a jury found in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's favor following a highly-publicized defamation trial. Tuesday, as more of the Aquaman actress' NBC News sit-down with Today's Savannah Guthrie aired, Heard confirmed she stands by everything she said during the trial.

"Of course. To my dying day will stand by every word of my testimony," she said. Asked if Depp testifying that he had never hit her was a lie, Heard responded, "Yes, it is." Looking at how fervid the social media coverage of the trial was, Heard said she thought the court proceedings were an example of the proceedings playing out online "gone haywire, gone amok," adding that "even the most well-intentioned juror" would have found it "impossible" to avoid.

"Even if you think that I'm lying," she added later, "you still couldn't tell me, look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation." Heard called living through the public frenzy surrounding her testimony, including protestors "holding signs saying 'Burn the witch,' 'Death to Amber'" and Depp's fans swarming the courtroom, was the "most humiliating and horrible thing" she's ever been through, making her feel "less than human."

Heard maintained that she never instigated violence, but did respond to it, even as Guthrie asked about the audio presented in court of the actress saying she had started a fight. "When your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for," Heard replied, "but when you're in an abusive dynamic psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don't have the resources that, say, you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'Hey, this is black or white' 'cause it's anything but when you're living in it."

Addressing another bit of audio in which Heard can be told telling Depp to tell the world he's a domestic abuse victim, Heard answered, "Twenty-second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of even the two hours or the three hours that those clips are excerpt from." She added, "I was talking in those recordings as a person in extreme amount of emotional, psychological and physical distress." More of Heard's interview can be watched Wednesday, June 15 on Today and Friday, June 17 on Dateline NBC at 8 p.m. ET.