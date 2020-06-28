John Wayne's Critics Weigh in on Airport Renaming Controversy
John Wayne Airport could be renamed, and some are rejoicing the fact that the actor's infamous racist attitudes are being discussed. Democrats in Santa Ana, California, are hoping to have the name reverted back to Orange County Airport, its previous name. This is due to the renewed scrutiny for Wayne's 1971 interview with Playboy in which he revealed his racist attitudes towards Black people.
When asked about activist Angela Davis' claims about racism in the education system, Wayne took the opportunity to claim that most Black people were not educated. He said, "I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility." Furthermore, he stated that he didn't "feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves."
He went on to adamantly refuse that institutional racism played a factor in Black people receiving opportunities and advanced education. "I think any Black who can compete with a white today can get a better break than a white man," he said, later adding, "It's just as hard for a White man to get a card in the Hollywood craft unions." Those aware of the full remarks, which can be read in full via the University of Virginia, are rejoicing the push to rename the airport (while the actor's fans are infuriated by it). Scroll through to read some of his critics' remarks on the subject.
I loved John Wayne movies as a kid, but, yes, he was racist. Change the name.
"Wayne notoriously said, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.”" https://t.co/vpSMcBBZPn— DrDinD 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DrDinD) June 27, 2020
Yes please! John Wayne was a raging racist! Why do we have an airport named after him?— charo bolanos (@charobolanos) June 27, 2020
I see people want to rename John Wayne Airport and I'm wondering why it has taken so long. The man was a vile, vile racist.— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 28, 2020
Orange County is trying to take John Wayne name off the airport... All I can hear is Public Enemy.. “Muthafuck him and John Wayne” ✊🏾— Melloe Won (@MelloeWon) June 28, 2020
My mother told me back in the 80’s that John Wayne was a racist and I didn’t believe her because I loved John Wayne movies. She would never watch them. They’ve always known who’s racist.— 🤬TruthTella65✌🏽 (@ty_and_mell) June 27, 2020
John Wayne was a cold blooded racist ... my parents schooled me on him! https://t.co/5W6v1rlEOk— san (@sanosbo1) June 27, 2020
Public Enemy hit me with knowledge in Fight the Power. Fuck John Wayne. Absolute trash— Martin “Sweet Christmas” Jones (@theOGMJ) June 28, 2020