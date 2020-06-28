John Wayne's Critics Weigh in on Airport Renaming Controversy

John Wayne Airport could be renamed, and some are rejoicing the fact that the actor's infamous racist attitudes are being discussed. Democrats in Santa Ana, California, are hoping to have the name reverted back to Orange County Airport, its previous name. This is due to the renewed scrutiny for Wayne's 1971 interview with Playboy in which he revealed his racist attitudes towards Black people.

When asked about activist Angela Davis' claims about racism in the education system, Wayne took the opportunity to claim that most Black people were not educated. He said, "I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility." Furthermore, he stated that he didn't "feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves."

He went on to adamantly refuse that institutional racism played a factor in Black people receiving opportunities and advanced education. "I think any Black who can compete with a white today can get a better break than a white man," he said, later adding, "It's just as hard for a White man to get a card in the Hollywood craft unions." Those aware of the full remarks, which can be read in full via the University of Virginia, are rejoicing the push to rename the airport (while the actor's fans are infuriated by it). Scroll through to read some of his critics' remarks on the subject.