John Ramsey, Father of JonBenét Ramsey, Gives Heartbreaking Confession About Daughter’s Death

It’s been 23 years since the death of JonBenét Ramsey after she was murdered and found in her home on Christmas morning. Just ahead of the premiere of the podcast The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects, executive producer Dylan Howard met with Ramsey’s father, John Ramsey, who has a shocking confession. In a special behind-the-scene episode, John revealed that he believes his daughter’s murder had something to do with him.

“He said something that was so heartbreaking,” Howard said in the special episode. “He said to me that JonBenét was killed because of him,” adding that the father believes he and his daughter were “targeted” just ahead of her death in December 1996.

“He had just sold his business to a significant company that obviously gave him millions and millions of dollars,” the journalist explained. “So someone may have been jealous of his success. He said to me, ‘I live every day knowing that my daughter was killed, likely, because of me.’ and that broke my heart.”

Initially, police believed that Ramsey’s family — including John, mother Patsy Ramsey, and brother Burke Ramsey — may have had something to do with her murder, but they were eventually cleared.

Co-executive producer, Matt Sprouse, added that John is fully aware that it is too late to see justice served for his daughter, but at the very least, is hopeful to receive answers for peace of mind for “his children and his grandchildren.”

“He knows that it’s too late to get justice in some ways for JonBenét because someone has gotten away with this for 23 years, but at least he can go to his grave knowing that he found answers for his family,” Sprouse explained. The 6-year-old was found dead on Christmas Day inside her home in Boulder, Colorado. A ransom letter was also found inside the Ramsey’s house as well.

One of the suspects in the case, 54-year-old Gary Oliva, admitted in a letter to killing the young beauty pageant queen not on purpose, but by accident, according to the Daily Mail.

“I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét,” the convicted pedophile said. “And yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die. It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids.”

“JonBenét completely changed me and removed all evil from me. Just one look at her beautiful face, her glowing beautiful skin, and her divine God-body, I realized I was wrong to kill other kids. Yet by accident she died and it was my fault,” he wrote in a separate letter.