Police Are Hunting for Jogger Who Keeps Defecating on Sidewalk

Police are on the hunt for a jogger who keeps defecating on a lawn in Colorado Springs, Colo., KKTV reports.

Dubbed “The Mad Pooper,” the woman has been defecating on the lawn of Cathy Budde and her family, who are extremely puzzled and dismayed by the woman’s actions.

“There’s plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she’s targeting,” the family said. “This is intentional.”

Budde’s children were the ones to first spot the jogger, finding her with her pants down mid-squat.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?’” Budde recalled. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!’”

Budde noted that she estimates that the jogger has defecated on her lawn once a week for the past seven weeks. She even put a sign out asking the woman to stop, but to no avail.

The police are also baffled by the jogger and are hoping photos of the woman will help identify her.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti said. “For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me.”

