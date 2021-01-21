Joe Biden Removes Donald Trump's Diet Coke Button From Oval Office and Social Media Has Jokes

President Joe Biden has already made several changes to the Oval Office since taking over from President Donald Trump, but one specific one surprised Twitter. Biden appears to have gotten rid of a red button Trump used to order White House staffers to bring him a Diet Coke. The on-demand Diet Coke button was revealed in a June 2019 TIME interview with Trump.



TIME journalist Tom Newton Dunn shared a new photo of Biden behind the Resolute Desk as he signed his first Executive Orders. The photo shows Biden does not have a giant block next to his phones, as Trump previously did. The block just had just a single red button. "President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When [Tim Shipman] and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did," Newton Dunn wrote. "Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now."

However, another Twitter user noted that President Barack Obama was also photographed with a wooden block with one red button in the Oval Office. Another photo shows Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush with a similar one-button block. It's possible the red button is simply a way for presidents to quickly call staff in the White House.