Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Calls out Donald Trump for His 'Nonsense' Following Debate Chaos

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is speaking out following Tuesday night’s presidential debate. The debate, the first of three to be held ahead of the November election, has been dubbed as "chaotic" by many largely due to the numerous personal attacks, name-calling, and interjections as Biden and President Donald Trump went back and forth on a number of topics.

Just after the debate concluded, Naomi, the daughter of the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, took to Twitter to comment, criticizing the president. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Naomi wrote that she "wouldn't have survived 5 minutes on that stage without slapping him across the face - and I don't think I'm alone in thinking that," according to Independent. The 26-year-old went on to add, "So tell me how someone Trump calls 'sleepy joe' and says is on uppers could wade through an hour and a half of this nonsense.'

The "nonsense" Naomi was referring to was the constant interjections from the president. In fact, just 20 minutes into the debate, Biden seemed to reach a breaking point. Attempting to argue the importance of voting and allowing the American people a voice amid a discussion regarding the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Trump continually interrupted him. Biden eventually lamented, "Will you shut up, man."

Throughout the remainder of the debate, which has been decried as a "train wreck," not much changed. Along with continued interjections, it quickly descended name calling and personal insults. At one point, Trump even targeted the Biden family as a whole, namely Naomi's father, criticizing Hunter's foreign business deals and repeating recent allegations that Hunter received $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch while his father was vice president in 2014.

For her part, Naomi kept a running commentary throughout the night. On her Twitter feed, the 26-year-old continued to condemn Trump, writing in one tweet, "Trump confirms what we all expected: tonight is Trump v. Facts." In another, she asked, "was your oath of office sarcasm too?" In one of her final tweets, she wrote that Trump is "the worst president in american history," echoing her grandfather, who uttered similar words during a discussion regarding Trump's tax records.

Given the events of the first debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that they are looking at adding "additional structure" to the future debates "to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues." A second debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, with the third and final debate scheduled to take place in Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 22.