Jodi Arias Special Has Twitter Weighing in on Final Sentencing

It’s been nearly 10 years since Travis Alexander was murdered by his ex-girlfriend Jodi Arias, but that hasn’t stopped social media from throwing out hot takes.

On Sunday night, Investigation Discovery (ID) aired its first episode in the Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, featuring all the evidence from the murder and Arias’ consistent attempts at proving her innocence. Viewers following along on Twitter weren’t buying it.

There was a photo a camera ACCIDENTALLY took WHILE the murder was being committed THIS IS INSANE #JodiArias — Ali Spagnola (@alispagnola) January 15, 2018

Spoiler alert: she did it. #JodiArias — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) January 15, 2018

I don’t think #JodiArias did it. Said no one ever. — Carly Swartz (@carly_swartz) January 15, 2018

Who in their right mind moves CLOSER to an ex after a break up? Oh, wait, never mind. #JodiArias pic.twitter.com/QiR8GZCe0C — Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) January 15, 2018

Scary how a person can kill someone and continue life like nothing ever happened #JodiArias — Jad (@jadfive) January 15, 2018

#JodiArias is the real life fatal attraction — Danielle (@Daniegirl1030) January 15, 2018

So she starts acting crazy in the interrogation room so she can plead insanity.🤔 #JodiArias — Irma🧜🏼‍♀️ (@tangled30) January 15, 2018

Alexander was killed in his house in Mesa, Arizona on June 4, 2008 via multiple knife wounds and a gunshot to the head.

Arias tried multiple defenses, most notably that she killed him in self-defense. However, a grand jury didn’t buy it and Arias was charged with first degree murder, with a sentence to life imprisonment without parole.

As of 2016, Arias is locked up in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Investigation Discovery’s three-part series that highlights the disturbing circumstances surrounding the case will also make an attempt to untangle all the twisted stories Arias told about herself, her ex-boyfriend and the motive behind killing him.