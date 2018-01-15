Trending

Jodi Arias Special Has Twitter Weighing in on Final Sentencing

It’s been nearly 10 years since Travis Alexander was murdered by his ex-girlfriend Jodi Arias, but […]

By

It’s been nearly 10 years since Travis Alexander was murdered by his ex-girlfriend Jodi Arias, but that hasn’t stopped social media from throwing out hot takes.

On Sunday night, Investigation Discovery (ID) aired its first episode in the Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, featuring all the evidence from the murder and Arias’ consistent attempts at proving her innocence. Viewers following along on Twitter weren’t buying it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alexander was killed in his house in Mesa, Arizona on June 4, 2008 via multiple knife wounds and a gunshot to the head.

Arias tried multiple defenses, most notably that she killed him in self-defense. However, a grand jury didn’t buy it and Arias was charged with first degree murder, with a sentence to life imprisonment without parole.

As of 2016, Arias is locked up in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Investigation Discovery’s three-part series that highlights the disturbing circumstances surrounding the case will also make an attempt to untangle all the twisted stories Arias told about herself, her ex-boyfriend and the motive behind killing him.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts