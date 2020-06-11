JJ Vallow's Grandfather Breaks Down at Site of Grandson's Remains: 'My Little Man'

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed there were two sets of human remains found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property, being identified as his wife, Lori Vallow's two children Josuah "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. However, on Tuesday, JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock confirmed on that they were in contact with authorities as they searched the residence, confirming that one of the remains found were of JJ. During an interview, Larry broke down as he was explaining he just wanted to be a peace-maker through this challenging time for the family, turning away from the camera as he says, "my little man."

“My little man.” Larry and Kay Woodcock visit the spot where police found the remains of their grandson, JJ Vallow. Larry talked about wanting to mend fences. Larry is an incredible soul with such a loving heart. I just can’t imagine their pain over losing JJ. #JJVallow pic.twitter.com/oH7e7HyjoE — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) June 11, 2020

"We were notified that law enforcement had discovered human remains on the property. This is obviously a very difficult time for our family, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we wait further with heavy hearts," his grandparents said in a statement. Daybell was reportedly arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence and has been officially charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled to take place on July 1-2.

Vallow was presented with a court order back in January to turn both of her children over to the authorities within five days. Within that time, both JJ and Tylee were nowhere to be found. She was later arrested on February 20 and has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, arrest and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order. She is currently in jail on a $1 million bond and has since pleaded not guilty.

Following Daybell's arrest, some of his family members have been seen moving his belongings out of his home. According to Fox 13 reporter Lauren Steinbrecher, law enforcement officials seemingly handed the home back over to Daybell's family on Wednesday evening, shortly after his first court appearance. A sign on the doors of his home read, "We are not speaking to the media," while several people could be seen moving his belongings out. However, "the yard where the remains were recovered" was still a roped off area.