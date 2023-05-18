Lori Vallow Indicted Again Just Days After Murder Conviction

The legal drama is nowhere near over for Lori Vallow. On May 12, Vallow was found guilty in the murders of her son 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow, and her daughter 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell. Tammy,49, was married to Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell for nearly 30 years before her death. All of the murders occurred in 2019. Vallow was also charged and found guilty of grand theft. She is currently awaiting sentencing. But there are more charges. PEOPLE Magazine reports grand jury indicted the Idaho mom for allegedly conspiring to kill her niece's husband Brandon Boudreaux in 2022. Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, reportedly shot at Boudreaux and tried to kill him outside his home after he returned from the gym. Boudreaux was married to Melanie Pawlowski, Lori's niece, at the time. Cox later died of "natural causes."

Vallow has been accused of participating in multiple murders, including being connected to her fourth husband's death. On July 11, 2019, Cox shot and killed 62-year-old Charles Vallow, his sister's fourth husband at the time, at Vallow's house in Arizona. He claimed self-defense and was never charged before his own death. Vallow has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

After the trial for her children's murders, a juror spoke with ABC News regarding coming to a guilty verdict. "Growing up, you talk about good and bad, god and evil. And I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil," Saul Hernandez said in a clip that aired on Good Morning America.

Vallow's children were last seen alive in September 2019 and were reported missing by family members two months later. Their remains were found on her husband's property in eastern Idaho's Fremont County in June 2020.

Deliberations in the trial took two days. The jury ultimately came back with a guilty verdict. Daybell's trial is separate.