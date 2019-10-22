Jimmy Carter Supporters Flock to Twitter After Second Hospitalization This Month

Well-wishes and calls for a speedy recovery have filled Twitter when news broke Tuesday that former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his Plains, Georgia, home Monday evening. The news was confirmed on Twitter by a spokesperson for The Carter Center, the human rights nonprofit founded by Carter in 1982 following the conclusion of his term in 1981.

Carter, 95, was “admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture,” according to The Carter Center. “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

Monday’s fall marked the second time this month and third time this year that the 39th U.S. president was injured after a fall at home. Carter received 14 stitched above his eye after his fall earlier this month, but managed to make it to Nashville, Tennessee, for the opening ceremony of Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project the same day.

“Well, first of all, I want to explain my black eye,” he said at the opening ceremony. “I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you’ve noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses.”

Carter’s prior fall resulted in a broken hip, which required hip replacement surgery at the same hospital where he is currently recovering. In 2015, Carter was also revealed to be cancer-free after a liver and brain cancer diagnosis.

As news of the former president’s injury surfaced, supporters took to Twitter to send him positivity and prayers in this difficult time.

Carter became the longest-living U.S. president after turning 95 earlier this month, and he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, became the longest-married presidential couple this week when they celebrated 26,765 days of marriage on Oct. 17, according to The Carter Center.

