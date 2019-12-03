Jimmy Carter Hospitalized Yet Again Amid Rash of Health Issues

Former president Jimmy Carter is once again in the hospital only weeks after undergoing a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain stemming from his recent falls. The oldest living president was hospitalized over Thanksgiving weekend to treat a urinary tract infection. The Carter Center released a statement on the former president’s condition and how he is currently feeling after the weekend.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection,” the statement read. “He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home.”

The Washington Post reports that the hospital will release another statement once the president is released from the hospital to head home.

Carter has officially lived longer than any other president in U.S. history following the passing of former president George H.W. Bush in August 2018. However, this has not been an easy year for Carter.

The former president has been in and out of the hospital several times over the past year. His woes began back in 2015 after being diagnosed with a form of melanoma that spread to the brain, sharing the news in an exceptionally calm manner according to The Washington Post.

“I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease,” Carter said during a press conference. “I’ve had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence.”

He underwent treatment soon after and was declared cancer-free at the age of 90.

His recent string of hospital stays stems from several falls he experienced starting in May and with the most recent coming in October, shortly after his 95th birthday. As The Washington Post reports, Carter fell at his Georgia home and was sent to the hospital with a minor pelvis fracture and a cut that required stitches.

Despite this, the former president was determined to keep his engagements and returned to teaching Sunday school just weeks after his fall.

“President Carter said that it was important to him and I will do whatever I can to support him,” Pastor Tony Lowden said at the time. “His goal is to tell everybody about Christ. That is what he is passionate about.”