Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Second Fall in 1 Month at Georgia Home

Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his Plains, Georgia home on Monday evening, according to a spokesperson. News of Carter’s hospitalization was confirmed Tuesday morning by the official Twitter account for The Carter Center, which the former POTUS founded in 1982.

According to the statement, Carter, who is 95, had been “admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture.”

The center said the 39th president, who served from 1977 to 1981, “is in good spirits” and would continue his recovery at home once he has been discharged.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home. — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 22, 2019

This is the second time this month, and third time this year, that the 95-year-old has fallen at his home.

Earlier this month, Carter received 14 stitches above his left eye after suffering a fall in his Georgia home. That same day, he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee, where he attended the opening ceremony for Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

Speaking on stage at the iconic Ryman Auditorium during the ceremony, Carter had addressed his injury.

“Well, first of all, I want to explain my black eye,” he said. “I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you’ve noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses.”

Prior to that, Carter had received treatment for a broken hip after falling at home. He underwent hip replacement surgery at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia and at the time was said to be “recovering comfortably.”

In 2015, he was declared cancer free after having been diagnosed with cancer in his liver and brain.

Carter, a Democrat, served as president from 1977 to 1981, becoming the longest-living president when he turned 95 this year. According to The Carter Center, he and his wife, Rosalyn Carter, became the longest-married presidential couple earlier this week when they celebrated 26,765 days of marriage as of Oct. 17.