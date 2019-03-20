Jeremy Meeks: ‘Hot Felon’ Wishes Girlfriend Chloe Green Happy Birthday Amid Breakup Rumors

Amid breakup rumors between Jeremy Meeks and girlfriend Chloe Green, the “hot felon” shared a sweet message for her on her 28th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my LIFE….. [Chloe Green] You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to have you in my life and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. You’re an amazing mom and I’ll love you FOREVER….. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he captioned the photo, which showed the two cuddled up together on the water.

Meeks’ adoring post for Green squashes the rumors that the two were headed toward a breakup after the two reportedly got into an argument in public at the Cavalli Club in Dubai in February. HollywoodLife reports that Meeks stormed out of the club after exchanging what appeared to be heated words, and after that spent time alone in Los Angeles while Green reportedly stayed in Monaco.

Further speculation was born when Green was seen without what is believed to be her engagement ring in her recent Instagram photos. Although the couple never officially confirmed an engagement, rumors began when the Topshop heiress was seen with a diamond ring on her ring finger last summer.

Meeks’ message echoes a comment he made to paparazzi in Beverly Hills after his reported argument with Green. “Of course we’re still together,” he replied to a photographer who asked about the rumored split.

Previously, Meeks was married to Melissa Meeks, with whom he recently reached a child support agreement for their 9-year-old son, Jeremy Jr. Meeks is also dad to 1-year-old Jayden Meeks-Green with Green.

Meeks gained national attention when his attractive mugshot went viral in 2014, when he was serving a 27-month sentence for grand theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had previously been convicted of robbery and corporal injury to a child in 2002. He was also a member of the North Side Gangster Crips gang.

After he was released from prison, he quickly signed a modeling contract and started walking runways around the world.

In October, he was granted early release from his probation after a court decided he turned his life around for the better.

Meeks wrote in a statement that he has taken advantage of his “good fortune” and used it to “reform my character to make a law-abiding life for myself and my family.” He also wrote that he planned to get a job through Green’s family business once he stops making a living as a model.