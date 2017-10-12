Father Kills Toddler Daughter Following Marital Problems

Authorities say a man in Lady Lake, Florida killed his toddler daughter following arrest reports stating he and his wife were having “marital problems.”

According to PEOPLE magazine, Jeremy Main, 38, turned himself in after he called his wife and informed her that he drowned their 17-month-old daughter, Makenzie.

Here’s a picture of Jeremy Main and his 17 month old daughter McKenzie. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/rHBtWNOFae — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) October 9, 2017

With the couple’s older daughters at school, the mother rushed back to their family’s home to discover Makenzie floating face-down in bloody water of the master bathtub, with her husband nowhere to be found.

“I killed my daughter and failed to kill myself,” he allegedly told deputies, according to the report, which claims he was also bleeding from the wrists as he tried to harm himself.

While authorities state that Main was charged with first-degree murder without bail set, they have not released details about the child’s death or possible motive.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Fred Jones told ABC News affiliate, WFTV that the whole case is just “mind-boggling.”

“Twenty years in this job, and it’s hard to believe a person can lose their humanity and do something like this,” Jones said, adding that the toddler’s death “does not appear to be an accident” as per language used with the mother.

Neighbor Joe Washburn told the news channel that he couldn’t believe something like this could happen anywhere, let alone so close to home.

“That’s just heartbreaking,” he said. “Sickening. There’s no excuse for it.”