Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Left Fans in Miami Pointing out a Major Snub

It’s impossible to appease everyone, right? The NFL and Pepsi are learning that as fans have begun voicing their opinions on Thursday’s reveal as to who will be performing at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

It was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the performance in Miami. While most people seem to be in favor of the decision, there’s a portion of people that are a bit puzzled by the selection.

Many people seem to be wondering why Gloria Estefan isn’t performing. Estefan even has a share in the Miami Dolphins, who play at the site of the upcoming Super Bowl. She and her husband are minority partners since 2009.

If the NFL REALLY wants a Miami themed halftime show they need to get some real Miami legends up in there like Uncle Luke and Gloria Estefan & The Miami Sound Machine. J Lo is from the Bronx and Shakira is from Colombia. — Brotha, you wrong!🏁 (@LBrothersMedia) September 26, 2019

Gloria Estefan is sitting there in Miami…a whole ass minority owner of the football team that plays in her hometown of Miami and Roger and Hov called J-Lo for the halftime show 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Antisocial Socialite (@ALG3nius) September 26, 2019

So both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are doing the halftime show, okay nice….but um if you really wanted to do the whole “Miami thing”..was Flo Rida, Gloria Estefan and Pitbull just not available?! #SuperBowlLIV — Chris Valday (@TheChrisPhoenix) September 26, 2019

Estefan was born in Cuba before eventually calling Miami her home. She fronts the band, Miami Sound Machine, which produced classics like “Conga” and “Hot Summer Nights.” In her career, Estefan has won three Grammy Awards and is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her absence from the event, along with some other Miami natives like Pitbull and Flo-Rida, has certainly riled up some fans.

That being said, the league and Pepsi are pretty happy with their choice. A statement from Todd Kaplan, Vice President and Marketing at Pepsi, suggests this could be one of the best to date.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

As is the case with most performances, there’s a chance more surprises are in store and guest singers. With the connection to the NFL and of course, to the city of Miami, it does seem too obvious that Estefan would have a role in this.