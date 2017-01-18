Jennifer Aniston Slams Society’s View of Women: ‘If We Don’t Have a Baby, We’re Useless’

Jennifer Aniston is tired of the way society looks at women. In a recent interview with U.K. talk show host Lorraine Kelly, the 47-year-old actress addressed the constant scrutiny the media places on her personal life.

“We’re seeing women through that very narrow lens,” Aniston said. “If we don’t have a baby or a white picket fence or a husband, then we’re useless. We’re aren’t living up to our purpose.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “It’s shocking to me that we are not changing the conversation.”

(Photo: Photo via Shutterstock)

This isn’t the Friends star’s first time speaking up. In Aniston’s famous scathing essay for The Huffington Post, she wrote that she was “fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.’”

She told Marie Claire that the reason she wrote the essay was because she was tired of it all. “My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed,” she said.

Do you agree with Aniston? Share your thoughts in the comments!

>> Read more: Watch These Men Feel ‘Horrified’ After Being Photoshopped Like Women