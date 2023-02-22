Jeni's Ice Cream Releasing 'Ted Lasso' Biscuit-Inspired Flavor



Ted Lasso fans will "scream" for Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams' latest flavor. A frozen version of Coach Lasso's homemade biscuits is now available to fans of the feel-good series. The collaboration was announced in advance of the premiere of Ted Lasso Season 3 on Apple TV+ on March 15 by the Columbus, Ohio-based ice cream company on Feb. 16. Jeni's new flavor is called "Biscuits With The Boss" in reference to its female lead, Rebecca Welton, and is described by the brand as "a pleasantly addicting salted butter sweet cream riddled with shortbread cookie crumbles." According to the release, Jeni's scoop shops, nationwide shipping online, and the Jeni's app will feature the new flavor starting on March 2.

"Both Ted Lasso and Jeni's exist to make people feel good. It's our reason to exist," founder Jeni Britton told TODAY.com. "We create flavors and artwork and pride ourselves on serving others all in service to putting warmth in your heart. A little cheesy, but it's actually what we talk about behind the scenes and the reason we love what we do." There will also be "a few surprises and delights" for early arrivers at Jeni's stores on drop day and exclusive T-shirts and stickers for Jeni's Splendid Rewards members. More than 1,200 people commented on the brand's announcement post on Instagram, which attracted over 31,000 likes.

Crumbly shortbread cookies in buttery sweet cream. Salty, mouthwatering, conversation-worthy. Biscuits with the Boss — our collab with the show Ted Lasso — drops everywhere 3/2 (noon ET online, noon local time in scoop shops).



Stream @TedLasso on @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/1ZcRK2tRTC — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) February 22, 2023

In the show, Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a college football coach from the Midwest hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no soccer experience. Established initially to break the ice with his new boss, team owner Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham, he makes his famous biscuit recipe every day to win her over. His daily tradition of eating biscuits with the boss inspired the flavor. For Jeni's interpretation, shortbread cookie crumbles are blended with salted butter sweet cream, creating a harmonious blend of sweet and salty. Like the rest of the creamery's flavors, the forthcoming offering has premium ingredients, such as grass-grazed milk and high-quality butter. In 2021, Apple TV shared Ted's official biscuit recipe with TODAY.com despite his not disclosing the secret in the show. Start ordering Biscuits With the Boss on Jeni's webshop on March 2, and save a scoop for Ted Lasso's return to Apple TV+ on March 15.