Jemele Hill Suspended Two Weeks for Social Media Violation

ESPN is suspending Jemele Hill after she has been outspoken about her political views for the second time on social media in recent weeks.

Earlier this year, Hill referred to President Donald Trump as a white supremacist. On Sunday, she took to Twitter again to make further politically charged comments about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

After Jones said that he would bench any players that disrespected the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem, Hill suggested that advertisers and fans ought to boycott the team in protest.

ESPN delivered a statement on Monday about Hill’s suspension. The company, which tries to stay politically neutral, explained that on the heels of Hill’s Trump tweets, this has been her second violation of ESPN’s social media policy.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal took to Twitter to share the official ESPN statement.

“Jemel Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision,” the statement reads.

Hill's violation apparently is in reference to tweets she made last night calling for an advertiser boycott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill isn’t the only ESPN employee that has been suspended for making inflammatory remarks. The company has a history of taking measures to try and maintain its politically neutral stance. For example, Bill Simmons was suspended prior to his departure from ESPN for making comments about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.