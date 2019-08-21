Jeffrey Epstein Signed Will Just Before His Death, Net Worth Revealed

One of the biggest questions surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein has been what his official net worth was at the time he passed away. Now, it’s been revealed that Epstein signed a will just before his shocking death, and his net worth has been revealed along with it. According to the New York Post, Epstein signed his will on Aug. 8, which was just two days before he took his own life in prison. Per the legal paperwork — which was filed in the US Virgin Islands — Epstein was worth nearly $600 million, and all of it was emptied into a trust. No beneficiary is listed in the documents, other than his brother Mark being listed as a “next of kin.”

The details of the trust itself are private, so there is no way of knowing who will inherit the money, and there is no word on how much money the trust might have already contained, if any.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A city estate lawyer — who requested to remain anonymous — spoke with the NY Post about the new developments, and offer their expert opinion on the matter. “It’s pretty boiler-plate — it’s what we call a ‘pour-over will,’ which means everything pours over to a trust. It’s done that way for privacy reasons,” the lawyer said.

“What is more unusual is the date, the fact that all of this was done just days before he died,” the lawyer continued. “He probably knew he was going to take his own life” or may have thought “he could have been murdered in jail.”

The lawyer then added, “He could have thought, ‘I need to get my ducks in a row.’”

Regarding Epstein’s choice to have his will filed in the US Virgin Islands — where he owned 2 private islands of his own — the legal expert stated, “He probably proceeded in the Virgin Islands to be more private because that is not where people would look. There is always a risk that it would be leaked.”

Epstein’s assets break down as follows:

$56,547,773 in cash.

$14,304,679 in fixed income.

$112,679,138 in equities.

$194,986,301 in hedge funds and private equity.

Lastly, Epstein’s properties include the following:

9 E. 71st St., Manhattan (value of $55,931,000).

49 Zorro Ranch Road, Stanley, New Mexico, United States (value of $17,246,208).

358 El Brillo Way, Palm Beach, Florida, United States (value of $12,380,209).

22 Avenue Foch, Paris, France (value of $8,672,823).

Great St. James Island in the Virgin Islands (value of $22,498,600).

Little St. James Island, also Virgin Islands (value of $63,874,223).

At this time, Epstein’s family does not appear to have commented on his death or will.

Photo Credit: Getty Images