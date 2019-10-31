Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Summary Released, Fuels Homicide Conspiracy Theories

A new autopsy summary that has been released on the death of Jeffrey Epstein is making waves online, and fueling conspiracy theories that is was actually a homicide and not a suicide. According to the Daily Mail, Epstein’s brother hired forensic specialist Dr. Michael Baden to do a second review of his brother’s case, who stated in his findings how he believes that the specific fractures found in Epstein’s throat are too “unusual” to be from the billionaire taking his own life.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” Baden said. Now, the new report is setting off a wild speculation about Epstein’s death, which many already believed to have been murder.

Many took to social media, including celebrities like Alyssa Milano, who were bewildered by the report.

A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother to look into his suicide said that the convicted rapist’s body showed a number of signs of homicide, contradicting a medical examiner ruling that Epstein’s death was a suicide. https://t.co/yEzVY1odSO — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2019

“As I’ve been saying all along: pedophile Jeffrey #Epstein’s injuries — multiple bone fractures in his neck — are consistent with MURDER, not suicide,” Dr. Dena Grayson tweeted out. “Not to mention the “broken” surveillance cameras that BOTH prison guards were sleeping. Who might have wanted #Epstein dead?”

“I felt from the start it was homicide. They showed a diagram of how he allegedly hung himself, he was on his knees and leaned forward the strangle himself. It’s impossible to break the hyoidal bone that way. I believe he was strangled,” another Twitter user commented.

So… Epstein, a global sex trafficker and likely Israeli intelligence asset who knew the dirty secrets of powerful figures worldwide, didn’t in fact commit suicide but rather was murdered? Don’t you dare question the official story though, my fellow “conspiracy theorists”! 🤗 https://t.co/PY08hp9qCn — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) October 30, 2019

“Didnt he even say to his lawyer and family he was worried about being killed,” someone else asked. “The whole thing was so odd with the videos all out and guards sleeping and apparently the autopsy was suspicious where a neck bone was broken that is typical in murder. Not to mention the failed attack.”

“I’d be careful hangin a hat on this one. Just be careful, there are a lot of politics here & keeping conspiracy theories alive CAN be worth a ton of money,” one other user added. “Also, keeping conspiracy theories alive against the Clinton’s is HUGE Biz. I’ll wait to see where #MichaelBaden’s heading.”

Epstein was in prison awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges at the time of his death. He was 66 years old.

Photo Credit: Getty Images