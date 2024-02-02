FOX TV Personality Retires After 12-Year Run

WOFL Orlando's chief meteorologist Jayme King has retired. Fox Television Stations owns the station, which is currently as Fox 35. His last day on Good Day Orlando was Friday, January 19. In total, King spent 12 years at WOFL. "To all our Fox 35 viewers, it has been an honor to serve you. Thank you for your support and inviting our team into your homes every day," King said in a Facebook post of his exit. "To all my colleagues at Fox 35, you're the best in the business. My wife and our whole family couldn't be more excited for this new adventure we are setting sail on!" Before joining the station, King worked at KSAZ Phoenix. In total, he spent 26 years on the air.

King's career began behind the camera at a station in Jacksonville, Florida. He then moved onto a role as a morning meteorologist in Rockford, Illinois. Following three years in Savannah, Georgia, he was hired by the Fox-owned Phoenix station, KSAZ. He joined Fox-owned WOFL in 2012.

To commemorate his work with the station, Fox 35 paid tribute to King with a video featuring his highlights at the station of his decade-plus career with them.

Brooks Garner will take King's place on the morning show. According to his website, he's been in the weather business for 20 years. He's held positions in big cities like Boston, Tampa, Denver, and Houston before settling in Orlando. Outside of work, Garner enjoys his family life with hi wife Erica, their children, and pets.

Garner received the seal of approval from King. "Please welcome FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner to Good Day Orlando. You couldn't be in better hands. Brooks has more than two decades of hurricane and forecasting experience, and he also happens to be a terrific person," said King in a social media post, as reported by AdWeek.