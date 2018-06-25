Sprint Race Car Driver Jason Johnson’s Memorial Set for June 27

A memorial for Jason Johnson, the sprint race car driver who died Sunday from injuries suffered from a crash Saturday, will take place on Wednesday in Rocky Mount, Missouri.

Johnson’s widow, Bobbi Johnson, posted a message on her Facebook page Sunday afternoon with the details. The memorial will start at 6:30 p.m. at Jason Johnson Race Shop at 26733 Highway Y in Rocky Mount, Missouri.

“MEMORIAL will be held for Jason Johnson at his JJR Shop where he made his dirt track shop of Dreams… please come out to take part in the get together to tell JJ stories! Pastor Mark Kessler will hold Prayer at 6:30,” the message reads.

“Everyone is invited FANS, FRIENDS, Jaxx might call it a PARTY,” Bobbi wrote, referencing their son, Jaxx.

After the memorial, Johnson’s remains will be flown to his hometown, Eunice, Louisiana, “where we are trying to finalize lots as he has always been an ORGAN DONOR since the lost of his little sis. More details and times will follow.”

Johnson, who raced in the World of Outlaws sprint car racing series, died on Sunday after suffering injuries from a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin Saturday. Johnson’s car flipped over, hitting billboards and possibly a wall before it came to a stop.

“With the same courage, passion and vigor that he raced with each night, he fought valiantly to the end. His love of life and sprint car racing was only surpassed by his deep and authentic love for his family, friends, competitors and fans,” his team, Jason Johnson Racing, said in a statement. “He never met a stranger, and certainly never met anyone that he was not willing to help or provide guidance. It is that giving and caring spirit that we will all forever miss.”

Johnson, who was 41 years old, is survived by his wife Bobbi and their young son Jaxx.

Johnson earned the nickname “Ragin’ Cajun” and was a five-time ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series champion. He also had 12 wins on the World of Outlaws circuit, including two this season. He also gained national attention by winning the 2016 Knoxville, Iowa Nationals, the top race for winged spring car racing.

Johnson’s fans and fellow race car drivers took to social media to pay tribute and offer condolences to his family. Even NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose father also died in a car crash during a race, paid his respects on Twitter.

“When a racer loses his life, the world of motorsports across all disciplines takes notice and pays its respects,” Earnhardt wrote. “My heart goes out to Jason, his family, his friends, his competitors, and his fans.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Jason Johnson Racing