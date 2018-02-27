Jared Fogle’s Attempt to Have Judge Dismissed for Being a Parent Denied

Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle took another loss in court on Monday as his attempt to have a judge thrown out simply because she is a parent was denied.

According to TMZ, Fogle filed a motion that Judge Tanya Pratt, who oversaw the original case that sentenced Fogle to 15 years in prison, was unfit to hear his original case because she had a conflict of interest due to her having teenage daughters.

An Idiana appeals court ruled that a request for recusal only has legal grounds if a judge shows personal partiality towards a defendant, not simply because of something in their background like having a family or being a mother.

This isn’t the first time Fogle has tried to weasel his way out of his prison sentence. In January he tried to argue that Pratt shouldn’t have been hearing his case because she didn’t have jurisdiction over him since he performed all of his sexual crimes wiht minors in one state. Pratt responded by calling Fogle’s appeal “frivolous” and that it held “no conceivable validity in American law.”

Earlier in February he also tried to argue that he was treated more harshly in his case than Larry Nassar was. Nassar, for those who don’t recall, was the former U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team doctor who received a minimum sentence of 140 years for molesting his patients and possessing child pornography. Fogle, whose charges included child pornography and travelling across state lines to pay for sex with underage girls, argues the trial should be thrown out and done over.

Also back in November he tried to argue that the court had made an error of “Subject Matter Jurisdiction,” citing the case of fellow inmate Frank Pate, who was in prison for wire and mail fraud. That attempt was thrown out as well.