Jared Fogle Receives Hefty Punishment for One of His Heinous Crimes

Former Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle has been ordered to pay $50,000 to avoid having law enforcement officials seize the vehicles he used when committing the crime of traveling to engage in sex with a minor.

Fogle was sentenced in November of 2015 and is currently serving 15 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and crossing state lines to pay for sex with minors.

As part of his plea deal, Fogle was ordered to forfeit $50,000. The feds have now ordered a formal order for the money, TMZ reports.

Currently, Fogle’s ex-wife, Kathleen “Katie” McLaughlin, is suing Subway. She claims that the sandwich chain was negligent in dealing with the reports about his her husband’s inappropriate behavior and activities with underage girls.

McLaughlin also says that Subway did not have the authorization to use her likeness in advertising campaigns. In early 2015, the company launched the “Jared’s Journey” campaign and promoted Fogle as a family man.

Four months after the campaign launched, Fogle’s Zionsville, Indiana home was raided by federal authorities. The investigation led to Fogle being sent to federal prison.

McLaughlin claims Subway and its associates “after hearing allegations of Jared Fogle’s sexual interest in children and alleged sexual acts with children, chose not to investigate,” USA Today reports.

The lawsuit alleges Subway executives were notified on at least three occasions that the former pitchman was sexually interested in minors and had exploited them in the past. McLaughlin claims that the company failed to act and instead moved forward with its advertising campaign.

