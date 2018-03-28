Jared Fogle Petitions President Trump for Prison Release

In his latest attempt to shorten or nullify his prison sentence, Jared Fogle is petitioning President Donald Trump to get him out of federal prison.

The former face of Subway filed a petition against Trump and the warden at FCI Englewood, where he’s currently behind bars, requesting habeas corpus.

The Blast reports that Fogle says he is “unlawfully incarcerated due to illegal charge of conspiracy.” He claims that he was pressured into pleading guilty in his conviction on child pornography and wants his plea withdrawn from court.

Fogle accuses the prosecution of “tinkering” with a charge to “create crime” and force him to plead guilty or risk the possibility of bankruptcy. He has also blamed his legal team of allegedly forcing him to plead guilty.

He now wants the court to justify the reasons for keeping him behind bars or to release him immediately, believing that his Constitutional rights have been violated.

He says that he never would have pleaded guilty had he known about the conspiracy charge against him.

It’s unclear why Fogle included Trump as a respondent on the habeas corpus petition.

As previously reported, the 40-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 for “possessing child pornography and traveling to pay for sex with minors.”

Including Trump on his habeas corpus writ isn’t Fogle’s first try at weaseling out of his prison sentence. In February, his attempt to have a judge thrown out simply because she is a mother was overruled, along with other previous feeble attempts.

According to TMZ, Fogle filed a motion that Judge Tanya Pratt, who oversaw his original case, was unfit to hear his original case because she had a conflict of interest due to her having teenage daughters.

An Indiana appeals court ruled that a request for recusal has legal grounds only if a judge shows personal partiality toward a defendant.

And in January, Fogle tried to argue that Pratt shouldn’t have been hearing his case because she didn’t have jurisdiction over him since he performed all of his sexual crimes with minors in one state.

Pratt responded by calling Fogle’s appeal “frivolous” and that it held “no conceivable validity in American law.”

Early in February he also tried to argue that he was treated more harshly than Larry Nassar, the former Team USA gymnastics doctor who received a minimum sentence of 140 years for molesting his patients and possessing child pornography.

Fogle, whose charges included child pornography and traveling across state lines to pay for sex with underage girls, argues the trial should be thrown out and done over.