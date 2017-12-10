James Franco Convinces People ‘Za’ Doesn’t Mean Pizza

James Franco hosted Saturday Night Live for the fourth time in his career this week, and one of his sketches potentially solved a debate people didn’t know existed.

In a courtroom sketch, Franco played an attorney cross-examining Pete Davidson, who claimed he wasn’t at a murder scene because he was getting some “Za” with a friend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Everybody in the room assumed Davidson meant pizza, but Franco was determined to prove Davidson meant lasagna.

And while it might have seemed like nonsense, Franco’s argument actually managed to convince some viewers on Twitter.

I could never get why anyone would shorten a tiny word like pizza to “ZA” in the first place. 😛 #SNL pic.twitter.com/aR9WfWUENM — Carmelle Pretz (@carmelle25) December 10, 2017

Who else is pronouncing lasagna and pizza out loud #snl — Danny (@Puffwoody) December 10, 2017