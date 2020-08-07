Jake Paul Raid: Confiscated Guns Unrelated to Warrant to Search YouTube Star's Home

During the FBI raid on Jake Paul's home in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, an unexpected number of firearms were seen spread across his property. However, TMZ reports that they were not the reason for the raid itself.

Law enforcement has confirmed to the outlet that there were multiple guns taken from Paul's home on Wednesday, which are now being held by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The search warrant, however, was issued in connection with the YouTube star's alleged involvement in a looting at a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, Sheriff's deputies seized the guns during the raid simply because the house wasn't secured and deputies couldn't just leave the guns laying around. Paul is allowed to retrieve the guns at any time, so long as he's able to provide a valid proof of purchase.

"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," a statement from the bureau read. They added that a search warrant was also executed at Paul's girlfriend's home in Las Vegas, Nevada, though no arrests were planned at the time. Previously, Paul had previously faced misdemeanor charges following a riot at the mall outside Phoenix, Arizona. However, he claimed he was merely trying to find people protesting against the death of George Floyd.

The Scottsdale Police Department has previously stated that Paul was identified as a participant in the riot nearby and subsequently charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly. Paul claimed he was simply there to "share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through." Scottsdale Police have since dropped the charges against him.

However, Paul also came under fire back in mid-July after a massive house party at the very mansion that was raided, despite the surging number of COVID-19 cases popping up across California. Local government officials even called out the 23-year-old following video footage of the get-together began to circulate on social media, with footage showing dozens of people without masks and crammed into Paul's house and yard.

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub called out Paul's behavior to FOX 11 "It's really just a party acting like COVID does not exist; it's acting that businesses aren't closed," Weintraub said. "They're having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it's just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning. It wasn't just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video."