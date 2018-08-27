Hospitals Provide Update of Victims in Jacksonville ‘Madden NFL 19’ Shooting

The hospitals where several victims of Sunday’s Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting are being treated, provided updates on the wounded. At least four victims are deceased.

Doctors told WJXT’s Allyson Henning that six victims are being treated at UF Health Jacksonville, and their ages are between 20 and 35 years old. They are also being interviewed by police.

Five victims are in stable condition, while one is on serious condition after being suffering gunshot wounds to the chest. According to Henning, three victims were shot once, and the other three were shot more than once.

Three more victims were taken to Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, reports WJXT.

A spokesperson for the Baptist Medical Center told CNN one victim is being treated there. The victim suffered a minor injury and is expected to be released soon.

Drini Gjoka, who played in the tournament, wrote on Twitter that a bullet hit his thumb.

“Worst day of my life,” Gjoka tweeted. “I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second.”

Local media outlets report there were at least four people killed. During a brief press conference after the shooting, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams did not confirm the victim count, so it is not clear if the death toll includes the suspect or not. Williams did say there were “no outstanding suspects” linked to the shooting.

“We have no outstanding suspects at this time. No outstanding suspects,” Williams told the media, reports CNN. “We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene.”

Sources told The Associated Press and News4Jax that the suspect died by suicide. Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, whose district includes downtown, also told the Florida Times-Union he was told the suspect took his own life.

The suspect has not been identified yet, but Williams described him as a white male.

The shooting happened at the Good Luck Have Fun video game bar room inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant at the Jacksonville Landing, a shopping center in Downtown Jacksonville, during a Madden NFL 19 tournament.

The event was live-streamed on Twitch, meaning those watching could hear gunfire and screams before Twitch ended the stream. The video has circulated on social media, and Williams said authorities are aware of it.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation, reports CNN.

