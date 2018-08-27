EA Issues Statement About Shooting at ‘Madden NFL 19’ Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

[UPDATE, Aug. 26 4:53 p.m. ET] Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has confirmed there are currently “no outstanding suspects.” The only suspect is a white male who is now deceased. The investigation is still ongoing.

Original Story:

Electronic Arts sent their condolences to the victims of a mass shooting during the Madden NFL 19 tournament at a shopping center in Jacksonville, Florida. At least four people were killed in the shooting.

The game developer took to Twitter to issue their statement, which claims they are working with authorities to learn more about the incident.

“We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville,” an EA spokesperson wrote. “We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.”

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

The shopping center, Jacksonville Landing, has also issued a statement on the shooting. They are cooperating with officials during their investigation of the scene, whicf is still ongoing.

“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and all ongoing investigations,” the Jacksonville Landing owners said in a statement to News4Jax.

Eleven people were reportedly wounded, with least four people killed during the shooting at the GLHF Game Bar, which is located in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead at the scene, and it is unclear if there is another suspect. Police also urged those hiding inside the Landing to call 911 so SWAT teams can locate them. Residents have also been urged to stay far away from the Landing.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. //t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

“It’s scary that you could be having a good time and someone just starts shooting,” a mother who said her son was participating in the tournament told News4Jax.

Wounded victims were rushed to Memorial Hospital, where 3 are in stable condition. Other victims were taken to UF Medical Center.

There are no other official details concerning. Authorities are scheduled to speak to media at 4:30 p.m. ET to off the first public statements regarding the crime.

