Jack in the Box Employee Shoots Customers Over Missing Fries

Jack in the Box is facing a lawsuit in Texas alleging that an employee shot at a customer all for the sake of curly fries. The fast-food chain has now been sued for negligence by one family. In recently released video footage, an employee working at the drive-thru, identified as Alonneia Ford, can be seen arguing with a customer in a truck, Anthony Ramos, after handing him his food inside the drive-thru in March 2021.

At the Houston fast-food chain, Ramos claimed no curly fries were in the bag of food he ordered. When the conversation gets heated, Ford can be seen motioning over to the other employee before hurling ketchup packets and ice cubes at his vehicle before the argument escalates. A few moments later, Ford walks out of the window, grabs a handgun, points it at Ramos, and fires it. Ford then shoots at Ramos' car as it speeds away.

Ford already served her sentence, but the attorney for the family just released video of the 2021 incident, claiming the restaurant needs to be held accountable. The court documents state that Ford served one year of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to deadly conduct, even though her initial charge was aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ramos' pregnant wife and young daughter were reportedly in the car at the time of the alleged attack.

In an interview with a local outlet, ABC 13, Ford said that she asked Ramos to leave them several times but that he failed to listen, instead turning to racial slurs and threatening her. "I'm not an angry person. (I'm) not a mad monster out here. I'm just a woman trying to work for my family," Ford told the outlet. "I'm not going to pull out no gun and shoot at somebody over no curly fries. Come on."

According to Ramos, her claims are false. "Jack-In-The-Box needs to do background checks on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them," the family's lawyer, Randall L. Kallinen, told a local outlet, FOX 26. "These rage cases are getting out of hand in Houston."

Following the guilty plea, the Florida family filed a lawsuit against Jack in the Box, claiming the company was negligent in failing to maintain a safe environment from possibly dangerous employees. Ramos' family is seeking $250,000 in damages from Jack in the Box, despite the fast-food chain's denial of being responsible for the actions of Ford, stating they had no influence over the third party and could not be held liable for their actions.