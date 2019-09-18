Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Arabella ‘Hit Her Head Hard’ During Fall

Ivanka Trump had a scary scene take place over the weekend. She shared on her Instagram story that her daughter, Arabelle Rose, had a nasty slip-and-fall while playing the backyard game, Gaga. The eight-year old seems to be doing fine since the accident at least.

Trump provided a link in her story to the Department of Health and Human Services page on concussions.

“Yesterday Arabella slipped playing Gaga and hit her head hard (thankfully, she is fine),” Trump’s post read. “Parents/Caregivers: below is an excellent resource for concussions – or TBI [traumatic brain injury] – that is worth reading and passing along.”

Trump doesn’t share too much about her children through social media besides occasional posts that mostly occur on holidays.

Outside of the post by Trump, there was no more information on the incident. The White House did not provide any statement on the matter.

A few days ago, Trump boasted about a special lunch date she had with her grandmother who is 93 years old.

The senior White House aide has been in the news recently after sporting a new hair look. She posted a few pictures of the new look in the beginning of September while visiting Columbia.

“Just landed in Bogota, Colombia. Thank you Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez for the warm welcome. Looking forward to a great trip!”

Trump is married to Jared Kushner. The two walked down the aisle back on Oct. 25, 2009. Since then, they have welcomed three children into the world, including Arabella Rose. The couple also has two sons.