Ivanka Trump Sparked Sharp Internet Reactions by Quoting Thomas Jefferson Following Impeachment Vote

Twitter was happy to give Ivanka Trump a Thomas Jefferson history lesson after she shared a quote from the country’s third president. She was presumably tweeting in response to the ongoing impeachment inquiry that her father has labeled a “witch hunt.” The president has gone so far as to call the whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal a spy, which is what Ivanka specifically addressed in her tweet.

“‘…Surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.’ -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha,” she tweeted. “Some things never change, dad!”

The tweet quickly picked up a ton of reactions from people who had some other Jefferson quotes that might be relevant. “In questions of power, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution.’ ― Thomas Jefferson,” writer Thor Benson tweeted at Trump.

“‘If the good withhold their testimony, we shall be at the mercy of the bad.’—Thomas Jefferson,” journalist Windsor Mann wrote. “‘Wretched indeed is the nation in whose affairs foreign powers are once permitted to intermeddle.’—Thomas Jefferson,” he continued.

CNN legal correspondent Susan Hennessey wrote, “‘The public will never be made to believe that an appointment of a relative is made on the ground of merit… nor can they ever see w/ approbation offices, the disposal of which they entrust to their Presidents for public purposes, divided out as family property’—Thomas Jefferson.”

“‘Our first object should therefore be, to leave open to him [common man] all the avenues to truth. The most effectual hitherto found, is the freedom of the press. It is therefore, the first shut up by those who fear the investigation of their actions.’―Thomas Jefferson 6/28/1804,” one user tweeted at Trump.

This is the second time that Trump has caused a stir on Twitter in recent days. While speaking at WSU Tech National Center for Aviation Training to support President Trump’s “Pledge to America’s Workers” initiative she wore a polka dot jacket that some people couldn’t handle.