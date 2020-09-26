Ivanka Trump Takes Picture With Baby Yoda Doll, and the Reactions Pour In
Ivanka Trump made a pit stop during her recent trip to the Midwest, and Twitter users are sounding off, as always. Trump, 38, was in the region this week to support her father President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. She made stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin and decided to a bit of shopping while traveling.
On Thursday, Trump shared two images while shopping at a Fleet Farm store at an unspecified location. In one, she holds up a "Baby Yoda" doll, a toy depicting the Stars Wars character "The Child" from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Trump, who is one of her father's official advisors, jumping in on the cultural craze around the character sparked some divisive reactions online. Others also sounded off on Fleet Farm and her decision to wear a face mask in the store. Scroll through to see the pictures in question and Twitter users' reactions.
Are we not supposed to notice the empty shelves that are due to the ongoing COVID pandemic that this administration has failed to address?— Miss Aja (@brat2381) September 25, 2020
This image raises so many questions— Matt Gibson 🦴⛏️ (@FossilJockeyMG) September 26, 2020
That’s sweet, your dad can play with Baby Yoda when he’s in the bunker.— Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) September 25, 2020
I live in the Midwest, and I think it’s hysterical. Fleet Farm is like going to Walmart here.— Jennifer (@luvjenuine) September 25, 2020
yes, we wear masks indoors! to keep from getting/spreading covid. tell your dad. maybe he could start advocating for protecting US instead of spreading lies and covid at his rallies #TRUMPGENOCIDE— glasses braces dorko (@13wildhare) September 25, 2020
Fleet Farm is better. Man mall for the win.— Thumper (@synister_one22) September 25, 2020
baby yoda should be the new mascot for the campaign :)— rollerblade (@rollerblade2223) September 25, 2020