Ivanka Trump Takes Picture With Baby Yoda Doll, and the Reactions Pour In

Ivanka Trump made a pit stop during her recent trip to the Midwest, and Twitter users are sounding off, as always. Trump, 38, was in the region this week to support her father President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. She made stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin and decided to a bit of shopping while traveling.

On Thursday, Trump shared two images while shopping at a Fleet Farm store at an unspecified location. In one, she holds up a "Baby Yoda" doll, a toy depicting the Stars Wars character "The Child" from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Trump, who is one of her father's official advisors, jumping in on the cultural craze around the character sparked some divisive reactions online. Others also sounded off on Fleet Farm and her decision to wear a face mask in the store. Scroll through to see the pictures in question and Twitter users' reactions.