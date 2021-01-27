Ivanka Trump Rumored for Senate Run Against Marco Rubio

✖

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio may have some serious competition ahead of him as he heads for reelection in 2022. That’s because former first daughter, Ivanka Trump, may be gearing up for a run in Florida after a report by Politico suggested she is getting more active behind-the-scenes in preparing for her future prospects. Her husband and former White House aide, Jared Kushner, is also reportedly doing all he can to help his wife set herself up for the best position if she so chooses to move forward with pursuing her political career.

Appearing on Fox News, Rubio was asked if he takes a possible Trump run at the Florida Senate seat as a legitimate challenge. Rubio attempted to brush it off after Chris Wallace brought it up, instead saying that whatever happens will unfold in a way that is typical of a primary race. “When you decide to run for re-election in a state like Florida, you have to be prepared for a competitive race, you run it like a competitive race, so that’s what I’m preparing to run,” Rubio continued, “a very competitive race against a tough opponent.” Who that opponent, of course, remains to be seen, but if it were to be Trump, Rubio would find himself going up against some stiff competition. He said he and Trump “worked very well together.”

The oldest daughter of Trump may not be the only namesake to consider a future run in politics. Lara Trump, who is married to Eric, is reportedly considering a run for the Senate in North Carolina according to Politico as is Don Jr., though it remains unknown where or what he would target after he had previously passed on running for a seat in Wyoming. As for Ivanka, two sources told Politico that Kushner is “working single-mindedly to protect and promote his wife’s political career.” In doing so, the insiders say he is calling people in hopes of convincing officials of flipping on Rubio and preparing to back Trump if and when she decides to officially enter the race. While reports suggest her being interested, Ivanka herself has yet nor ever shared her desires of running for a political office after her father’s presidency concluded. The Politico article also referenced another source who said Rubio is taking the potential Trump Senate run seriously, especially after Steve Bannon, who was pardoned by the former president on his last day in office, spoke about Ivanka having a legitimate chance at knocking off Rubio if she chooses to run.