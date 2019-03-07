Ivanka Trump Posts Laughing Response After Dad Donald Trump Calls Apple CEO Tim Cook Wrong Name

Ivanka Trump isn’t afraid to laugh at her father. The internet was sent into a tizzy when President Donald Trump accidentally mixed up Apple CEO Tim Cook’s last name with the name of his company on Wednesday, and the first daughter piled on with the rest of the funny reactions.

In a meeting at the White House for the American Workforce Police Advisory Board, the president sat down with Trump, Cook and others to lead a discussion about the importance of American technology jobs and education.

During the meeting, the president praised Cook for Apple’s contributions in the field before getting his name wrong.

“We’re going to be opening up the labor forces, because we have to,” Donald said. “We have so many companies coming in. People like Tim, you’re expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to right from the beginning. I used to say, ‘Tim, you got to start doing it over here.’ “

“And you really have, I mean you’ve really put a big investment in our country,” he continued. “We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

Twitter users predictably had a field day with the slip, with Trump laughing amongst the ranks as well. The 37-year-old tweeted a string of crying-laughing emojis in response to a Daily Show video rounding up the previous times Trump has called someone by the wrong name.

“Cant wait for the meeting with ‘Bill Microsoft‘ and ‘Jeff Amazon‘” another Twitter user joked, referencing Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Can’t wait for the meeting with Bill Microsoft and Jeff Amazon — Terry Flanagan (@TerryinGeneva) March 7, 2019

“He’s meeting Mark Facebook tomorrow,” another wrote, referencing Mark Zuckerberg.

“Please, Tim Apple is my work name. Call me Mr. iPhone,” someone else quipped.

Guys, @tim_cook changed his name to Tim  and it’s the most legendary “Tim Apple” sub tweet of all time. pic.twitter.com/p39nYS1mz7 — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) March 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Cook himself slyly changed his surname on Twitter to an apple emoji. Wired‘s Alex Whitcomb picked up on the subtle shade and wrote that it was “the most legendary ‘Tim Apple’ subtweet of all time.”