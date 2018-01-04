Ivanka Trump Wants to Accomplish What Hillary Clinton Couldn’t, Book Claims

Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book, Fire and Fury, Inside the Trump White House, claims Ivanka Trump has a strong desire to become the first female president.

Wolff’s book is based on extensive interviews with White House staff as well as plenty of time inside the West Wing itself. Wolff released a long-form preview of his book in New York Magazine today to prepare people for its Jan. 9 release.

The Trump administration has denied the legitimacy of Wolff’s account.

However, Wolff’s sources and research methods are credible, and his explanations of Ivanka’s motives line up with her actions.

“Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew,” Wolff writes in the preview. “It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

The idea of Ivanka having political ambition isn’t necessarily scandalous, though much of what Wolff says about her is. The tension between Ivanka and former chief strategist Steve Bannon is said to be a running theme in the book, with Kushner and Ivanka representing the other side of a tug-of-war with Bannon over the president.

In addition, Wolff claims to have it on good authority that Ivanka has an apathetic attitude towards her father. He writes that she treats her fathe with a “degree of detachment,” and even mocks his infamous hair when he’s out of earshot.

“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color.”

Wolff’s book has been dominating headlines today for its claims about Bannon and the disorganization of the Trump administration.