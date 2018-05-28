Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash After Posting Photo With Her Son

Ivanka Trump is facing a major social media backlash after posting a photo of herself with her son, Theodore.

In the photo, Trump is posing for the camera while holding two-year-old Theodore and smiling as she looks into his eyes. Her caption on the photo reads, “My [heart]!”

While the photo itself is not offensive, the timing of its posting is where the majority of the backlash comes from, as a recent news report detailed that the American government lost track of around 1,500 migrant children who came into the country at the Mexican border. Many appear to feel that her father — President Donald Trump — and his administration should be doing more to find them.

You’d almost never know her father’s administration, to which she is an adviser, was brutally separating migrant children from their asylum-seeking parents and lost track of 1,500 of them… https://t.co/sMQ2GWA2zY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2018

“How lucky that you get to do that with your children. Meanwhile, there are 1500 children that are missing their parents as a result of Daddy’s orders,” one Twitter user tweeted back. “The fact that you and other so-called leaders have stood idly by and done nothing speaks volumes.”

Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right? https://t.co/X79r8aWInc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 27, 2018

“I wish you would just have the courage to tell us what you really think about the [missing children] No mother could possibly think what they’re doing is OK,” another person replied. “Could you?”

This in the midst of children being ripped from their parents at the border because of her father and administration. Do these people have any capacity of anything other than being incredibly self-absorbed? https://t.co/5g8UIZIVP8 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 27, 2018

“And we think of the 1500 Mother’s who have no idea where their babes are and if they’re safe,” someone else said. “Posting this is actually cruel at this time.”

Rather than acknowledge the reported lost immigrant children directly, one person looked at the situation from a different angle, tweeting out, “Ivanka’s makeup’s lighter than usual but professionally done. The two outfits coordinate. And don’t tell me that was taken at her home. I’ll bet it wasn’t even a Sunday. So [Donald Trump] – using [Ivanka’s] kids for props for a cheap PR stunt. That backfired.”