Ivanka Trump Chops off a Ton of Her Hair, and Twitter Has Thoughts on the New Bob

First Daughter Ivanka Trump chopped off her long blonde locks in favor of a shorter bob, and it’s safe to say social media took notice. President Donald Trump‘s daughter shared several Twitter photos as she arrived in Colombia on Monday, showing off her new hairstyle in the process.

“Just landed in Bogota, Colombia. Thank you Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez for the warm welcome. Looking forward to a great trip!” Trump captioned a few photos of herself deplaning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Twitter users immediately took to the social media platform to the 37-year-old’s new haircut.

Your new hair style looks great. — Big brother (@LI24061359) September 3, 2019

Oh girl, your hair. So sorry! — Melania (@sister_w) September 3, 2019

Trump’s visit to Colombia is part of her tour across Latin America to help promote women’s economic empowerment. In an interview with Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, Vice President Ramírez offered some insight into how Trump’s Latin America trip, which will also see her visit Argentina and Paraguay, came to fruition.

“I asked for an appointment,” Ramírez said, explaining that she made the request in May during a visit to Washington, D.C. She said she was interested in Trump’s “commitment to the empowerment of women,” which she said would allow her to “get closer to Latin America, and in particular, to Colombia.”

4 photos of her might seem excessive, but it was an expensive haircut. — MsShugenah (@Michugenah) September 3, 2019

“What this trip is really about is to show her the different projects we have for the economic empowerment of women,” Ramírez said, adding that she will show President Trump’s adviser how her country is working to support Venezuelan women arriving at Colombia’s border, as thousands of people continue to flee Venezuela’s political and economic crisis.

Newsweek reports that Colombia has ushered more than 1.4 million Venezuelans into the country, striving to absorb children into its school system, while also extending free emergency healthcare and special work permits to those seeking refuge. In stark contract, the U.S. has sought to dramatically tighten its borders under Trump’s father’s administration.

Ramírez said she has already spoken to Ivanka Trump about the “truly dramatic” conditions in which Venezuelan women arrive to Colombia.

“I have seen on the border, so many times that I have gone, young girls selling their long hair to be able to have the possibility of income,” she said. “Imagine after selling the hair what they have left to sell, the body, who knows under what conditions.”

“That is why I really wanted her to accompany what I am doing from the vice presidency, which is to create houses for women in some parts of the country, where they can have [training programs] to have that economic autonomy,” she said.