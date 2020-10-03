Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Reacts to His Hospitalization: 'He Was Careless'

✖

Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump's ex-wife, said she recently spoke to their children after hearing about the president's positive coronavirus test. Ivana called her ex-husband "careless" and suggested he did not think he would be diagnosed with COVID-19. The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, as have several other Republican figures and Trump aides who attended an event at the White House late last month.

"It's a very difficult time. It's a stress," Ivana, 71, told PEOPLE Saturday. "I spoke to all my kids and they, of course, are worried." Ivana and the president were married from 1977 to 1992 and are parents to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The three have tested negative for the coronavirus.

In the past few weeks leading up to Trump's diagnosis, he continued holding rallies across the country, drawing thousands of supporters together and many were not wearing face masks. On Sept. 26, he held an event at the White House to formally nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where supporters were seen shaking hands, hugging, and ignoring social distancing guidelines. Many were also not wearing masks. First Lady Melania Trump, Trump aide Hope Hicks, former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, and three Republican Senators — Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, and Ron Johnson — are among those who have tested positive.

"He was careless," Ivana told PEOPLE. "He didn't think it would happen to him." However, she was still surprised Trump contracted the virus because he is "the cleanest, healthiest person." She said his "biggest weakness" was his love of unhealthy food though.

Ivana also hopes Trump pulls through. "I just hope he's going to get out of it and be healthy," she said. "But who knows what will happen, because I don’t know anything about this virus and nobody else does and nobody knows how to cure it." She also predicted Trump would win re-election, adding, "There's no question about it."

Trump's exact condition remains unknown due to contradictory remarks made by the White House Saturday morning. White House staff doctors, including Dr. Sean Conley, said Trump's symptoms were "now resolving and improving," while another doctor, Sean Dooley, said the 74-year-old is in "exceptionally good spirits." Moments later though, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters that the president had a "very concerning" period Friday and the next 48 hours would be "critical," reports the Associated Press. "We're still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery," Meadows said.

Meadows then made another comment to Reuters, which contrasted his own previous statement. "The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs," Meadows said. "I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues."