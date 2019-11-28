Is Facebook Down? Facebook and Instagram Experiencing Thanksgiving Outages

Some Facebook and Instagram users are experience outages on Thursday, with the social media sites experiencing intermittent malfunctioning on Thanksgiving morning.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” Instagram tweeted in the morning. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

DownDetector reported that the Instagram outages appeared to be the worst in central Europe, prompting #InstagramDown to trend in the U.K., though U.S. users were also experiencing outages, notably on Facebook.

As is the case every time Instagram is down, the situation began trending on Twitter, with users flocking to a social media platform they can use to express their thoughts. Plenty of people began joking about the outage, especially the fact that it happened on Thanksgiving.

#instagramdown Instagram really said go in that living room and socialize . pic.twitter.com/eBSEJGoEXg — Aireiil ♡ (@itxx_aireil) November 28, 2019

Me forced to play with my lil cousins at Thanksgiving dinner because I can’t use Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/T5SMUsi3d2 — kuchisabishii (@ItsAllens) November 28, 2019

Such a nice thing Instagram did for all of you, spend time with the fam ❤️ #instagramdown — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) November 28, 2019

Others pointed out the irony of the fact that so many people hurry to Twitter when Instagram is down, while others applauded the platform for its reliability.

Instagram users running to Twitter because it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ANpkPM7JF8 — yungcumsxck (@yungcumsock) November 28, 2019

Instagram users moving to twitter because #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/vJf3j9kEpG — One Creative Grrl (@onecreativegrrl) November 28, 2019

Twitter users ready to repost the same fucking tweets that they posted the last time Instagram was down #instagramdown

pic.twitter.com/FUYYbo141v — kuchisabishii (@ItsAllens) November 28, 2019

Twitter knowing it doesn’t breakdown every other month like Facebook & Instagram. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/HZyg4dXYds — Sarah ✨ (@sarahkasaraa) November 28, 2019

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have suffered several outages this year, the worst of which was in March when issues lasted for around 24 hours.

