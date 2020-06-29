Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump and Social Media Goes Berserk
Monday's news that Iran has issued arrest warrants for President Donald Trump and 35 others in connection to the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani has social media in a frenzy. Solemani, was killed in a Jan. 3 airstrike that the president defended as a defensive measure in response to "imminent and sinister attacks," with the 36 individuals with arrest warrants facing charges of murder and terrorist action.
The Fars news agency was the first to report the news, citing statements from Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr. Alqasimehr said that Iran had asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and the other individuals the Islamic Republic accuses of taking part in the killing of Suleimani. Several outlets have reported that it is unlikely Interpol will grant the request. Along with Trump, the 35 other individuals include other US military and civilian officials, though specific names were not provided. Alqasimehr said that Iran would continue to pursue the matter after Trump's time in office ended.
Although neither Trump nor the White House have commented on the warrant as of this posting, social media has plenty to say. As reports began to surface early Monday, people took to Twitter to comment. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about this latest development.
Do we have an EXTRADITION agreement with Iran?!!
The president of the USA is on a "Most Wanted" list - embarrassing!!!— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 29, 2020
Welp Trump’s going back to the bunker— #BlackLivesMatter (@StephonLove204) June 29, 2020
Lock him up! Lock him up!😂😂😂— RenayElderRealtor! (@renayelder2) June 29, 2020
Iran taking more action against Trump than our congress.— LiberalHoxe (@liberalhoaks) June 29, 2020
How pathetic!?! You can't be serious!!!— Suzanne (@libliarssuck) June 29, 2020
Iran formally demands #DonaldTrump be arrested and asks #Interpol for assistance.This my friends is the beginning of the end. #Trump https://t.co/0Qro9CLe1U
More clarity surely needs to be made on Suleimani's murder, and the world needs a shared regulation about the use of drones for targeted attacks. But Iran asking the Interpol to collaborate arresting the US president...seriously?— Fabio Manganiello (@BlackLight01) June 29, 2020
This world is crazy.Its total stupidity to issue an arrest warrant against an elected President of USA😲. Lets all work for global peace.— Capt Biswajit Khuntia (@Jitrajputs) June 29, 2020
Novembers looking worse by the minute for Trump when he loses. What a shame.— MNBnet-works (@MNBnetworks) June 29, 2020
As much as I hate Trump - and man, is that well a deep one! This is ridiculous. Iran embarrasses itself with this move. Especially with their less than stellar human rights record. Let’s just agree that both sides here are unquestionably corrupt and criminal. It’s a tie.— Joe Covelli (@JoeCovelli6) June 29, 2020
Good. US does not have the right to target whoever they want, wherever they want. How would they feel if the shoe was on the other foot.— Fawzia Hyat (@fawzia_hyat) June 29, 2020
This is a joke right??😂😂— Cephas Kadiri (@CephasKadiri) June 29, 2020
2020 becoming more like a bad movie plot— @MEH (@OnlyAlexHere) June 29, 2020
I want that same level of confidence that iran has,in my life— Bappi Maji_FREE SPEECH🇮🇳🇭🇰🇹🇼 (@BappiMaji) June 29, 2020
This is obviously just Iran trying to get on the Trump administration’s nerves, nothing else. International law gives heads of state & govt immunity from arrest while they hold office. Not after, though. So, for instance, this immunity would expire Jan 20, 2021.— Ka Wade (@KadambariM) June 29, 2020