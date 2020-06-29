Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump and Social Media Goes Berserk

Monday's news that Iran has issued arrest warrants for President Donald Trump and 35 others in connection to the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani has social media in a frenzy. Solemani, was killed in a Jan. 3 airstrike that the president defended as a defensive measure in response to "imminent and sinister attacks," with the 36 individuals with arrest warrants facing charges of murder and terrorist action.

The Fars news agency was the first to report the news, citing statements from Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr. Alqasimehr said that Iran had asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and the other individuals the Islamic Republic accuses of taking part in the killing of Suleimani. Several outlets have reported that it is unlikely Interpol will grant the request. Along with Trump, the 35 other individuals include other US military and civilian officials, though specific names were not provided. Alqasimehr said that Iran would continue to pursue the matter after Trump's time in office ended.

Although neither Trump nor the White House have commented on the warrant as of this posting, social media has plenty to say. As reports began to surface early Monday, people took to Twitter to comment. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about this latest development.