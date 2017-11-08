Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the New iPhone 8 and X

On Tuesday afternoon, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage at the brand new Steve Jobs Theater to unveil what’s coming next from the tech giant.

Along with the new Apple Watch and operating systems updates, Cook unveiled the first look at the new line of iPhones, consisting of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

As always, these presentations can be a lot to process. And if you’re looking around online for information, there’s probably a lot coming at you. Not to worry though, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhones.

3 Different iPhones

As mentioned earlier, there are three different iPhones that are about to be available.

The iPhone 8 is the base device, showing an improvement on the iPhone 7. The cameras in the new phones have new features, including faster low light autofocus, a better pixel processor, a newly-designed ISP and hardware multiband noise reduction.

This phone also features an A11 Bionic processor, with plenty of other new gadgets inside to make it the smartest and fastest iPhone to date. The iPhone 8 Plus will be slightly larger than the 8, and features f2.8 apertures in the sensor lenses.

The iPhone X will be available in Space Gray and Silver colors, and features a Super Retina display which supports HDR in Dolby Vision.

New Features

What wowed the audience at the event were the massive amount of tech features coming with the new iPhones.

Wireless Charging: With the goal of getting charging available around the world, the new iPhone will have a wireless charging feature, and ports will be installed in public places, cars, etc.

Facial Recognition: With these new iPhones, you will be able to unlock your device by just looking at it. Even with hats, glasses and beards, your phone will know you’re the one in control. This also works with a new feature called Animoji, that lets you put your own facial expressions into emojis.

Battery Life: The new iPhones are said to have a battery that lasts two hours longer than the one in an iPhone 7.

Release Date and Cost

The new iPhones are set to release in the U.S. very soon, so get ready to pre-order the new devices.

You can pre-order the new iPhone starting October 27, and they will be shipped on November 3.

These new iPhones won’t come without a hefty price-tag, unfortunately. The iPhone 8 will sell for $699, the iPhone 8 Plus will be $799, and the iPhone X will set you back $999.

Photo Credit: Getty / Josh Edelson