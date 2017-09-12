Here’s Where to Watch the iPhone 8 Event

After talking about it for quite some time, Apple is finally ready to unveil the highly-anticipated new iPhone.

Around the middle of the day on Tuesday, Apple is set to stream their latest event across the world. The tech company will be revealing new updates to the Apple Watch and Apple TV, in addition to the unveiling three new iPhones, including the iPhone X.

If you’re hoping to watch the new announcement, there’s not need to worry, Apple will streaming it in a few different places for you to watch. As you could imagine, it’s much easier to stream on Apple devices.

To watch the event, you can head here to Apple’s dedicated live stream. It’s available via a channel on Apple TV, or on a Safari browser using OS X and iOS devices.

The Apple event begins at 10 a.m. in San Francisco, which is 1 p.m. EST.

In addition to the new iPhone and updates to the Apple Watch, there are also supposed to be some more info and release dates for other upcoming Apple features. Look out for news on the new operating systems iOS 11 and OS High Sierra, as well as anticipated products like the HomePod and iMac Pro.