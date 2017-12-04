‘Invisible Box’ Becomes Latest Viral Challenge

This weekend, video of a Manvel, Texas high school varsity cheer leader went viral, earning over 94,000 retweets all thanks to her “Invisible Box.” It’s the latest viral Internet challenge, with thousands of people trying to hop over an “invisible box.”

The trick is making it look like you are walking on air. The cheer leader stepped on an “invisible box” and hopped over it. In a second video, she pretended to fall over when her friend “kicked” the invisible box!

but wait, there’s a pt 2 pic.twitter.com/b8JBgeRZdh — ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017

This isn’t a new trend, but the cheerleader’s video helped revive interest in the trick. For example, a video from 2014 shows a group of dancers pulling it off. Two years ago, a Reddit user asked how to do it. Anderson University football player Dontez Hines also gained attention last month when he posted a video of himself doing it.

“It is really nothing special,” Hines told Men’s Health last month. “I just imagined that there was a box and stepped on it.”

“All his hip stabilizers on the right side are firing on overtime to hold that hip in position,” Men’s Health fitness editor Ebenezer Samuel said of Hines’ video. “You’ll notice his body rotates toward the leg on the step as well; there’s a ton of oblique and ab stability maintaining that position.”

Stepping over you haters like🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/RDbyl8ywlf — teedoe (@thecvmevp) August 18, 2017

To pull off the trick, you have to jump with one foot, while your foot on the “box” is still. That will make it look like you’re stepping over an invisible box.

“Jump with your opposite foot in a way that doesn’t raise your whole body. It needs to be quick or you’ll fall down,” a Reddit user commented on the two-year old post.

