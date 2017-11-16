The Internet Is on the Edge of Their Seat After the News About Charles Manson

After news broke Wednesday evening that Charles Manson was reportedly near death, the internet is experiencing a flood of feelings about the notorious cult leader’s deteriorating health.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Manson, 83, is said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he’s being taken to various treatments around the facility. There are five uniformed officers escorting him to and from treatments.

“It’s not going to get any better for him,” a source told the outlet. “”It’s just a matter of time.”

While Manson’s health has been declining over the past year, the cult leader is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences at a Bakersfield, California penitentiary for ordering nine murders back in 1969.

The most notable of these murders was of actress Sharon Tate and her acquaintances at the home she shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski. Tate, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 16 times and had an “X” carved into her stomach.

Some users felt he was ‘finally’ get what he deserved…

Charles Manson is on his deathbed ! Finally he is coming pic.twitter.com/x1O3ErATvy — Jason Killingsworth (@Jayson510) November 16, 2017

Damn it, it’s 2017 and Charles Manson is still alive ffs. That’s mind boggling to me. Feels like he should’ve died years ago — Tony Mellace (@TonyMellace7) November 16, 2017

me: i’m having a pretty good day and it can’t get much better



twitter: ‘Charles Manson is on his death bed and going downhill fast’



me: pic.twitter.com/rNZTWbChbB — haley ? (@haleythomp725) November 16, 2017

Charles Manson is borderline dead and I can’t wait for that motherfucker to ROT IN HELL — soupy ? (@claretweetz) November 16, 2017

Waiting for Charles Manson to die is a bit like Christmas Eve, isn’t it? Except we don’t know exactly when we’re all going to get our collective present! — Heavy D and the Boyz (Were an 80s Hiphop Act) (@dimsie) November 16, 2017

Charles Manson is dying. This is a guy no one will miss. pic.twitter.com/9FA121Xe3V — ?☮amynluv??️‍? (@amynluv) November 16, 2017

Some felt it odd his death was arriving the day after the ‘AHS: Cult’ finale…

Charles Manson is on his deathbed and deteriorating fast the day after American Horror Story: Cult ended

pic.twitter.com/bil3oLTTv1 — Steph ??‍♀️ (@fucknklaroline) November 16, 2017

Charles Manson trending and it has nothing to do with @AHSFX?



I didn’t see that coming — Kris Mendez (@kris_mendez89) November 16, 2017

I hope Charles Manson got to see #AHSCult from prison tbh. — sam rose (@sunrosedivine) November 16, 2017

Is it just me or is it weird that Charles Manson is dying the day after @AHSFX cult ended? — Sherry. (@samsmithxbieber) November 16, 2017

While others joked it had to do with politics…

…saw Charles Manson trending and naturally figured the #GOP had found their replacement for Roy Moore… — Gwyddbwyl (@gwyddbwyl) November 16, 2017

I saw Charles Manson trending and had to assume he either spoke on behalf of #RoyMooreChildMolester or had taken his place on the GOP ticket. — Krysti ?? (@TheRuntSquad) November 16, 2017

Saw Charles Manson trending and assumed he’d be the @GOP #Alabama write in candidate. — NOrangePOTUS (@NOrangePOTUS) November 16, 2017

A few just didn’t care…

Charles Manson is finally dying, and all I can say is pic.twitter.com/iWX2AWFP2q — Tom Bradley Jr. ? (@TBradleywrites) November 16, 2017

I saw Charles Manson trending and thought for sure @realDonaldTrump had named him as the new Attorney General after sending Jeff Sessions back to the woods to bake cookies. — TrumpocalypseNow (@trumpocalyps17) November 16, 2017