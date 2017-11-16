Trending

The Internet Is on the Edge of Their Seat After the News About Charles Manson

After news broke Wednesday evening that Charles Manson was reportedly near death, the internet is […]

By

After news broke Wednesday evening that Charles Manson was reportedly near death, the internet is experiencing a flood of feelings about the notorious cult leader’s deteriorating health.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Manson, 83, is said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he’s being taken to various treatments around the facility. There are five uniformed officers escorting him to and from treatments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not going to get any better for him,” a source told the outlet. “”It’s just a matter of time.”

While Manson’s health has been declining over the past year, the cult leader is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences at a Bakersfield, California penitentiary for ordering nine murders back in 1969.

The most notable of these murders was of actress Sharon Tate and her acquaintances at the home she shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski. Tate, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 16 times and had an “X” carved into her stomach.

Scroll through to check out some of the internet’s reactions to the cult leader’s last moments.

Some users felt he was ‘finally’ get what he deserved…

Some felt it odd his death was arriving the day after the ‘AHS: Cult’ finale…

While others joked it had to do with politics…

A few just didn’t care…

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts