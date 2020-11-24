Instagram Users Are Fed up With Recent Updates

Instagram users are really fed up with recent updates to the app, and they are taking to other social media sites to make their frustration known. In a new update, Instagram changed the layout of the homescreen, and swapped the notifications button for one that takes users to a shopping section. These changes are not sitting well with many users.

Beauty influencer James Charles is someone who has openly criticized the changes as "absolute trash." He went on to write, "They moved literally everything around and it makes it very clear where their priorities lie and that is making money and only making money," per The Famuan. Like Charles, many users are express disapproval over the new layout, with may taking to Twitter to do so. Scroll down to read what they are saying.