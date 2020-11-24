Instagram Users Are Fed up With Recent Updates
Instagram users are really fed up with recent updates to the app, and they are taking to other social media sites to make their frustration known. In a new update, Instagram changed the layout of the homescreen, and swapped the notifications button for one that takes users to a shopping section. These changes are not sitting well with many users.
Beauty influencer James Charles is someone who has openly criticized the changes as "absolute trash." He went on to write, "They moved literally everything around and it makes it very clear where their priorities lie and that is making money and only making money," per The Famuan. Like Charles, many users are express disapproval over the new layout, with may taking to Twitter to do so. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
instagram shoulda never turned into a mall.— F$ (@FUCCl) November 17, 2020
Me to the app developers😑 pic.twitter.com/TDUqtTv1mA— Prince (@abshir_musa) November 17, 2020
THEY DID WHATTTT???— - (@sampdorista) November 17, 2020
every time i click on there im accidentally opening up the shop.— F$ (@FUCCl) November 17, 2020
Exactly 😂😂😂 I just lol’d dumb hard— Augústo🍁 (@thewayofaugusto) November 18, 2020
fr 😂😂everytime i open that app it’s something different...& it get worse n worse every damn time 😂😂😂— $tunnababy (@youlovetayyy) November 18, 2020
On god! My shit aint update the first few days and i thought i was in the clear😭 IG said... pic.twitter.com/FOabYOS3wG— MylesTheRed (@MylesTheRed) November 18, 2020
Soon they’re gonna do food delivery 🤣— zineb (@ohnoitszineb) November 18, 2020
Fr I’m like wtf is this 🤦🏽♀️— Neah✨ (@its_neah__) November 18, 2020
It’s a shopping site now? Lmao— Joe (@SenorJoeJoe) November 18, 2020
SMH. All in our pockets— Arionne Nettles (@ArionneNettles) November 18, 2020
Not a flea market 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Relly Lee✨ (@rellyleee) November 17, 2020
Yes, or a side swipe option like they did for live.— 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@recreateregine) November 18, 2020
November 17, 2020
Terrible for shopping addiction 😫💯 pic.twitter.com/cHPLzoLw7K— The Proper Princess 💗🎀💞 (@PrincessJayanna) November 17, 2020
Tell em lou !— Juelz 🦂 (@jnovabeauty) November 17, 2020