Instagram Influencer Facing Major Backlash for Partying on Beach Just Ahead of COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram influencer Rayvn Rochelle is under fire for going to a Miami beach just days before she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Rochelle shared a video from her trip to Miami on June 17 and was tested after arriving home. The fashion influencer, who has more than 187,000 Instagram followers, shrugged off the "hate" by sharing a photo of herself flipping her middle fingers at critics.

Rochelle shared several photos from her trip earlier this month and posted a video of herself drinking on the beach with her friends on June 17. "I should’ve just stayed home [crying emoji] but 'she ain’t no punk b*tch' who was that hype man tho?!" she wrote in the caption. Days later, Rochelle took to YouTube, where she told her 1,250 subscribers she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Rochelle began quarantining in Los Angeles in March but decided to go to Miami for two days to celebrate a friend's birthday. After she returned home, Rochelle decided to get tested because another friend of hers felt sick after going on the trip as well, reports the Daily Dot. The Instagram user said she felt a headache and a slight cough and is recovering from home.