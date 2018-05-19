Inside Princess Diana’s Extravagant Jewelry Collection

With Meghan Markle‘s wedding in the books, all of Princess Diana‘s children’s wives will now wear pieces from her iconic jewelry collection.

Diana reportedly left her collection to her son’s future wives, the Duchess of Cambridge and now Markle, who will be known as the Duchess of Sussex.

But it’s not that simple. With some pieces going back into the Queen’s estate, and others being sold at auction. Scroll through and see what happened to Diana’s most iconic pieces from her jewelry collection.

Who inherited the jewels?

After the beloved princess passed away, Princes William and Harry were left three quarters of her £21 million estate.

In a special “letter of well wishes,” The Sun reports, Diana explained that she was leaving her jewelry to her sons’ future spouses.

The letter read: “I would like you to allocate all of my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewelry to your discretion.”

Not all of her iconic pieces were subject to her wishes, however, as some were on loan from the Royal collection, while others were not included in her estate.

The Spencer Tiara

One of Diana’s most memorable piece was the tiara she wore on her wedding day in 1981. The Spencer tiara had been in the princess’ family for almost a century and belongs to the Earl, who is currently Diana’s brother Charles.

It was heavily associated with Diana, and has not been worn since her death.

Sapphire Brooch

Diana’s sapphire brooch was a wedding gift from the Queen Mother.

Originally she wore it as a brooch, but later on she fashioned it into a many stringed pearl necklace.

Diana continued to wear the necklace even after her divorce from Prince Charles — and it was passed onto her sons after her death.

Prince Harry reportedly used the gem to make a custom engagement ring for Markle. The actress; ring also includes a stone from Botswana, where she and Harry took a trip together.

Engagement Ring

Diana’s iconic engagement ring was 12-carat sapphire.

The sapphire is surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold.

William used the same ring to propose to Kate Middleton in 2010, a nod to his late and beloved mother.

Swan Lake Set

Diana wore this necklace at one of her last public appearances before her death — a performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The diamond and pearl necklace was part of a set, which was not yet completed, meaning Diana never got to see the finished product. The necklace contains 178 diamonds and five pearls and was produced by Garrard — the then Crown Jeweler.

After Diana’s death, the set was sold at auction. It was recently resisted for 9.6 million pounds.

Saudi Suite

Diana was gifted the Saudi Suite jewelry collection as a wedding present from Crown Prince Fahd. The collection included a watch, earrings, a bracelet, ring and diamond necklace.

William gave the earrings to Kate Middleton shortly after their engagement. She put her own spin on them and now wears them in a drop style.

Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara

Also known as the Queen Mary’s Knot Tiara, Queen Elizabeth II loaned the iconic jewel to Diana as a wedding gift.

Despite opting to not wear it on her wedding day, Diana was a big fan of the piece, which went back into the Queen’s collection after her death.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the tiara in 2016.

Emerald Choker

The iconic choker was also part of Queen Mary’s collection of the famed Cambridge emeralds.

Diana was a big fan of it, and wore it both as a necklace and a headband. After the death, the piece was returned to Elizabeth II’s personal collection.

A Silent Tribute

Markle paid a touching tribute to Diana by having her “something blue” be an aquamarine ring that belonged to Prince Harry’s Mother when she was photographed on her way to the Royal Wedding Reception.

The Princess of Wales first wore the stunning ring in 1996 during a trip to Australia.