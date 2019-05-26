Indy 500: Kelly Clarkson Tripped Moments Before Singing National Anthem

A few minutes before she graced the stage at the Indy 500, Kelly Clarkson nearly took a tumble.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer was spotted by fans as she headed to the stage, and in one clip recorded by fan Zoe Minton, she stumbles a bit.

While crossing a red carpet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Clarkson tripped, much to fans’ surprise. However, Clarkson caught herself, avoiding a major catastrophe.

Graceful recovery @kellyclarkson 😜 day is made that I got to see you!!!! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/i1rIHwb6YP — Zoe Minton (@zoealexa5) May 26, 2019

After catching her self, the Voice coach raised both her hands up in the air triumphantly and curtsying, much to fans’ delights.

Clarkson herself acknowledged the snafu on her own Twitter account, laughing off the moment and blaming an imaginary crack for the slip-up.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500 https://t.co/ukYBf0acZQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

Clarkson fans reacted to the viral moment with glee.

They loved the way the original American Idol winner handled the situation with grace, and they were relieved she was not injured in the incident.

That’s awesome! She handled it will coolness — TeamKCVN (@leluvskc) May 26, 2019

A trip ending with a queens curtsy…..very graceful I must say…… — S. Barcham, D. Min. (@DrBarcham) May 26, 2019

As for Clarkson’s anthem performance, it went off without a hitch.

It received mostly glowing reviews from fans at home, with many thanking her for such a straightforward and polished rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

I love Kelly Clarkson! She is the best at singing the Anthem. Her voice is WOW!!! — Christa Bailey (@CraziChrista) May 26, 2019

#Indianapolis500 Thank you @kellyclarkson for your beautiful voice singing our National Anthem. You didn’t try to ” put your own spin on it” and “make it your own” like so many others. You stood and proudly sang it as it should be. God bless. — knicksfan36 (@cynthiacarnival) May 26, 2019

Clarkson can regularly seen on NBC’s The Voice as one of the four coaches mentoring talent.

