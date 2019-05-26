Trending

Indy 500: Kelly Clarkson Tripped Moments Before Singing National Anthem

A few minutes before she graced the stage at the Indy 500, Kelly Clarkson nearly took a tumble.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer was spotted by fans as she headed to the stage, and in one clip recorded by fan Zoe Minton, she stumbles a bit.

While crossing a red carpet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Clarkson tripped, much to fans’ surprise. However, Clarkson caught herself, avoiding a major catastrophe.

After catching her self, the Voice coach raised both her hands up in the air triumphantly and curtsying, much to fans’ delights.

Clarkson herself acknowledged the snafu on her own Twitter account, laughing off the moment and blaming an imaginary crack for the slip-up.

Clarkson fans reacted to the viral moment with glee.

They loved the way the original American Idol winner handled the situation with grace, and they were relieved she was not injured in the incident.

As for Clarkson’s anthem performance, it went off without a hitch.

It received mostly glowing reviews from fans at home, with many thanking her for such a straightforward and polished rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Clarkson can regularly seen on NBC’s The Voice as one of the four coaches mentoring talent.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @kellyclarkson

