Inauguration Day 2021: Donald Trump's 'Unwell' Appearance Sparks Chatter Among Americans
As President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time Wednesday morning, plenty of chatter was sparked online not about the upcoming swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden, but of the current president’s well-being. Americans across country watching the morning’s events live from home expressed worry over the president’s health, claiming that he appeared “unwell” as he boarded Air Force One and later delivered his final address at at a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.
Trump departed the White House with First Lady Melania Trump just before 8:30 a.m. ET, later arriving at the military airfield for a "sending off" ceremony which was expected to start at 8 a.m. ET. After arriving 35 minutes late, the president delivered a speech, telling the gathered crowd that his administration had "left it all on the field" and listing a series of achievements he claimed for his administration, including creating the US Space Force and tax cuts, according to The Guardian.
While the president’s remarks sparked some controversy online, many people instead turned their focus to Trump’s health. Many Americans watching Trump's final morning as president noted that he appeared to have lost weight in his final days in the office, others stating that he looked tired and stressed. The past few weeks have notably been eventful and filled with numerous struggles for the president, who spent months attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election on baseless claims of voter fraud. Just last week, the House of Representatives impeached him for incitement of insurrection following the deadly Capitol riot. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Is it just me or did #Trump loose weight #TrumpsLastDay #GoodbyeDonnie #ByeTrump #COVID19 #DonaldTrump #lockdown2021— John Burnett (@coachjohnfb) January 20, 2021
Is it just me or does Trump not look well? It looks like he’s lost weight in his face.— Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@StarkyLuv73) January 20, 2021
Trump looks like he’s lost weight and aged precipitously over the last month. #TrumpsLastDay #InaugurationDay— Jeremy Sullivan (@IMsully77) January 20, 2021
The last ride for Trump on Marine 1 lands him to Joint Base Andrews Maryland for the military send off and 21 gun salute for the last time ever! He looks exhausted and lifeless. Disbelief and anger eating him up. #TrumpsLastDay— Jay James™🇰🇪 (@OKOTHJAY) January 20, 2021
Donald Trump loosing weight just in a week and i don't see the gold hair anymore. And at last the orange face changed #trump #BidenInauguration— I am Simy (@SimyTJ) January 20, 2021
He has lost some weight.— Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) January 19, 2021
I noticed how stressed, tired and older #Trump had become in these last few days. Despite the bold face he showed to the public, his fans he kept decieving, his body could not hide the real issues of his heart. We wished you did things differently.— YetundeDr_errands. (@Yhet_licious) January 20, 2021
In all seriousness - has #Trump put on weight? He looks worse than usual. #TrumpsLastDay— Martin Casas (@MARTIN_CASAS) January 20, 2021
Poor Trump. Showing white in his temples and looking vaguely like Jimmy Carter on his last day. Lost a lot of weight.— vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 20, 2021
Trump lost a lil weight in his face— BA (@TheRealBAmbers) January 20, 2021
Trump looks unwell. He's lost his orange-ness— Rohan Vaughan (@RohanVaughan) January 20, 2021
Trump looks tired, old & exhausted.— Amaraye👑♉️ (@AmarayeGibson) January 20, 2021