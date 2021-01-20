Inauguration Day 2021: Donald Trump's 'Unwell' Appearance Sparks Chatter Among Americans

As President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time Wednesday morning, plenty of chatter was sparked online not about the upcoming swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden, but of the current president’s well-being. Americans across country watching the morning’s events live from home expressed worry over the president’s health, claiming that he appeared “unwell” as he boarded Air Force One and later delivered his final address at at a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump departed the White House with First Lady Melania Trump just before 8:30 a.m. ET, later arriving at the military airfield for a "sending off" ceremony which was expected to start at 8 a.m. ET. After arriving 35 minutes late, the president delivered a speech, telling the gathered crowd that his administration had "left it all on the field" and listing a series of achievements he claimed for his administration, including creating the US Space Force and tax cuts, according to The Guardian.

While the president’s remarks sparked some controversy online, many people instead turned their focus to Trump’s health. Many Americans watching Trump's final morning as president noted that he appeared to have lost weight in his final days in the office, others stating that he looked tired and stressed. The past few weeks have notably been eventful and filled with numerous struggles for the president, who spent months attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election on baseless claims of voter fraud. Just last week, the House of Representatives impeached him for incitement of insurrection following the deadly Capitol riot. Scroll down to see what people are saying.